VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Wants to Be the Name on Everybody's Lips with Her Rendition of Roxie

Dec. 27, 2017  

Pamela Anderson may be an unlikely name when it comes to Broadway, but the performer just shared a video on her Instagram where she channels her past straight into the cell block diva Roxie Hart. Check out the video below!

A true New York City institution, CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. It's also no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.



