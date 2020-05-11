VIDEO: Original Cast Members From FROZEN Make a Surprise Visit on THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW With Joshua Turchin

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode ten features special guests: Ayla Schwartz (Frozen, Hunters/Amazon) and Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music, Love Life, Evil, Hunters/Amazon), and On With The Show guests Hallie-Kate Dierks and Liza Smith (who were in rehearsal for Frozen Jr. when the pandemic paused their show).

You can watch the video here:

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





