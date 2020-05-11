VIDEO: Original Cast Members From FROZEN Make a Surprise Visit on THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW With Joshua Turchin
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode ten features special guests: Ayla Schwartz (Frozen, Hunters/Amazon) and Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music, Love Life, Evil, Hunters/Amazon), and On With The Show guests Hallie-Kate Dierks and Liza Smith (who were in rehearsal for Frozen Jr. when the pandemic paused their show).
You can watch the video here:
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)