VIDEO: On This Day, September 20- URINETOWN Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2001, Urinetown opened on Broadway starring Hunter Foster and more!
On this day in 2001, the cult-hit classic Urinetown celebrated its opening night on Broadway!
"Urinetown, The Musical" is a hilarious tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he's had enough, and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!
Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, "Urinetown, The Musical" is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, the show catapults the comedic romp into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.
With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis, The original cast of "Urinetown, The Musical" included Tony Award-nominee, Hunter Foster, as well as Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and John Cullum. The show was the winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical in 2001.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
The Gateway Playhouse Sues Actor's Equity Association, Equity Says Allegations are- 'Completely Devoid of Merit'
The Gateway Playhouse announced this week that they have filed suit against Actor's Equity Association and the union's pension and health fund on beha...
The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Tune in tonight (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18) at 8pm ET to find out which contestants made the Next On Stage: Dance Edition Top 8! In the...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....