VIDEO: On This Day, September 20- URINETOWN Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 2001, Urinetown opened on Broadway starring Hunter Foster and more!

On this day in 2001, the cult-hit classic Urinetown celebrated its opening night on Broadway!

"Urinetown, The Musical" is a hilarious tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he's had enough, and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, "Urinetown, The Musical" is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, the show catapults the comedic romp into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis, The original cast of "Urinetown, The Musical" included Tony Award-nominee, Hunter Foster, as well as Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and John Cullum. The show was the winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical in 2001.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You