VIDEO: On This Day, October 7- Happy Birthday, Tim Minchin!

Minchin is the Tony-nominated mind behind the scores of Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day!

Today we're wishing a very happy birthday to Tony-nominated composer, Tim Minchin!

Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide.

He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

He will release his debut album, Apart Together, on November 20. His acclaimed drama series Upright recently made its US debut on Sundance Now.

