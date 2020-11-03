Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, November 3- Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone Star in SWEENEY TODD
Today we're flashing back to John Doyle's acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, which opened on this day in 2005.
The production was a much-acclaimed smash at London's Watermill Theatre in the fall of 2004 and successfully transferred to the West End's Trafalgar Studios.
The scaled-down Sweeney famously featured the Demon Barber, his meat pie-baking accomplice Mrs. Lovett and other characters playing instruments. Doyle also directed the Broadway production starring Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone as the murderous barber and his pie-baking accomplice, Mrs. Lovett.
