VIDEO: On This Day, November 26- Happy Birthday, Christopher Fitzgerald!

Today we're wishing a happy birthday to Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald.

Christopher has been seen on Broadway in Waitress, An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award, Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), original cast of Wicked, Amour, (Drama Desk nomination), and Chicago.

Additional credit include: The Winter's Tale (Public), Gutenberg! The Musical! (Actors' Playhouse), Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme (Lincoln Center), Saturday Night (Second Stage, Drama Desk nomination), Wise Guys (New York Theatre Workshop), Corpus Christi (Manhattan Theatre Club), Fully Committed (Cherry Lane Theatre), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Public), Stairway to Paradise, Babes in Arms and Broadway Bash (City Center Encores!), the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival (UK), and 13 seasons with the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

He has been seen on television in "Almost There" (DirecTV), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Elementary" (CBS), "Twins" (series regular, WB), "Next Caller" (NBC), "The Electric Company" (PBS). Film: Opposite Kristin Wiig and Annette Bening in Girl Most Likely, Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant, Personal Velocity, and Dedication. MFA American Conservatory Theater.

