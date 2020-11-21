VIDEO: On This Day, November 21- Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Team Up for AN EVENING WITH

Today we celebrate the Broadway reunion of Tony-winners Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in An Evening With Patti LuPone And Mandy Patinkin.

Much more than a concert, the show was a funny, passionate, intimate and unique musical love story told entirely through a masterful selection of some of the greatest songs ever written for the stage.



"I so adore working with Mandy," said Patti LuPone. "He's always been a risk taker, a quality I love best in an actor. I treasure our partnership which began in Evita and which today is stronger than ever. And that's rare."

Mandy Patinkin said "To be onstage with Patti is as good as it gets for me. When I look into her eyes, I'm 30 years younger instantly. We're right back in time and I'm just in heaven. I'm only sad when the evening's over."



The Broadway premiere followed acclaimed appearances across the US, in Toronto, Australia and New Zealand.

Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin are two of Broadway's most venerated performers, having both won a Tony Award for their performances in Andrew Lloyd Weber's groundbreaking Evita in 1980.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You