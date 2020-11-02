Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH
VIDEO: On This Day, November 2- Kristin Chenoweth Pens A LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY!
On this day in 2016, Kristin Chenoweth opened her limited run concert at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!
On this day in 2016, Kristin Chenoweth opened her limited run concert MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!
Chenoweth's intimate evening of romance, glamour and laughter, reminded audiences why they first fell head-over-heels for Broadway... and its most enchanting star, featuring a handpicked selection of musical theater favorites, including songs from her album The Art of Elegance, her first album of American Songbook classics.
MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY was directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, costume design by Christian Siriano and Presented by James L. Nederlander.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program
Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise m...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
Terrence Bogan's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today
The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days af...
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Willem Butler's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...