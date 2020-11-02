VIDEO: On This Day, November 2- Kristin Chenoweth Pens A LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

On this day in 2016, Kristin Chenoweth opened her limited run concert MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!

Chenoweth's intimate evening of romance, glamour and laughter, reminded audiences why they first fell head-over-heels for Broadway... and its most enchanting star, featuring a handpicked selection of musical theater favorites, including songs from her album The Art of Elegance, her first album of American Songbook classics.

MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY was directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, costume design by Christian Siriano and Presented by James L. Nederlander.

