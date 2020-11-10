VIDEO: On This Day, November 10- Hugh Jackman is BACK ON BROADWAY

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2011, Hugh Jackman returned to Broadway in his acclaimed one-man show.

On this day we celebrate the dazzling Hugh Jackman who debuted his solo show Back on Broadway on this day in 2011.

Jackman brought his one-man concert show to New York for a 10-week engagement Accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra, Hugh Jackman performed a personal selection of his favorite musical numbers that reflect on the stage and film star's remarkable life and career, from The Boy from Oz to Hollywood.

Check out footage from Hugh's big Broadway return below!

