Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, May 8- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1962, Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum opened on Broadway, starring the legendary Zero Mostel

May. 8, 2021  

On this day in 1962, Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum opened on Broadway, starring the legendary Zero Mostel!

Broadway's greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

VIDEO: On This Day, May 8- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, May 6- Happy Birthday, Adrienne Warren! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 6- Happy Birthday, Adrienne Warren!

VIDEO: On This Day, May 5- DAMN YANKEES Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 5- DAMN YANKEES Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, May 4- SWEET CHARITY Returns to Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, May 4- SWEET CHARITY Returns to Broadway

On This Day, May 3- KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Opens On Bway Photo

On This Day, May 3- KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Opens On B'way


More Hot Stories For You