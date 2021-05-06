Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, May 6- Happy Birthday, Adrienne Warren!

May. 6, 2021  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the Tony Award-nominated star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the great Adrienne Warren!

Adrienne Warren earned Olivier, Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award nominations for her astounding performance in the West End world premiere of Tina.

Warren is also the co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include: The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London.

She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops.

TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

