ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, March 25- ANGELS IN AMERICA Returns to Broadway

On this day in 2018, a revival of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play opened at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield.

Mar. 25, 2021  

On this day in 2018, a revival of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play opened at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Tony Award-winners Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returned to Broadway in an acclaimed production from the National Theatre, directed by Tony-nominee Marianne Elliot.

As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered.

Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

