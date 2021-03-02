VIDEO: On This Day, March 2- SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1995, the Leiber and Stoller jukebox musical Smokey Joe's Cafe opened on Broadway!

Smokey's Joe's Café celebrates the pop hits written by the team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller during the 1950s and 60s.

Performed in a revue-style format with thirty-nine songs presented by various combinations of cast members and no connecting dialogue, this musical spectacular moves through a range of Leiber & Stoller classics including: "Stand by Me", "Hound Dog", "I (Who Have Nothing)", "Stay a While", "Loving You", "Fools Fall in Love", "I'm a Woman", "Poison Ivy", "Love Potion #9", "There Goes My Baby", "Dance With Me", "Yakety Yak", and "Jailhouse Rock".

The original Broadway production, directed by Jerry Zaks, was nominated for seven 1995 Tony Awards and is the longest running musical revue ever to be performed in Broadway history, running for 2,036 performances.