VIDEO: On This Day, June 28- Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks!

Jun. 28, 2018  

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of legendary funnyman, Mel Brooks!

Director, producer, writer and actor Mel Brooks is one of an elite group of entertainers to earn all four major show-biz prizes: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. His big-screen classics include The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. For his film work, Brooks became the 41st recipient of the AFI's prestigious Life Achievement Award.

Later in life, Mel achieved tremendous Broadway success with stage adaptations of The Producers and Young Frankenstein. Since 2001, The Producers has held the distinction of being the most Tony-winning show in Broadway history with a record of twelve awards.

To celebrate Mel, check out this hilarious musical tribute from his Kennedy Center honor! Happy Birthday!

