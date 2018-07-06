VIDEO: On This Day, July 6- Happy Birthday, Christopher Ashley!

ON THIS DAY
Jul. 6, 2018  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the Tony Award-winning director of Come From Away, Christopher Ashley!

Christopher Ashley won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Come From Away. He also received nominations for MEMPHIS and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. His other Broadway credits include Xanadu, Leap of Faith, and All Shook Up. West End credits include Memphis.

New York Theater credits include Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla, Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, Fires in the Mirror (Lucille LortelAward). Kennedy Center: Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Lisbon Traviata. La Jolla Playhouse selected credits: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Darrell HammondProject, Hollywood, His Girl Friday, Glengarry Glen Ross, Restoration. TV/Film: Lucky Stiff, Jeffrey; "American Playhouse, PBS: Blown Sideways through Life.

Celebrate Christopher today with this clip from his award-winning Broadway production of Come From Away!

