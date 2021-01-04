VIDEO: On This Day, January 4 - Happy Birthday, Dave Malloy!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the Tony-nominated composer of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy!
Dave Malloy is a composer, writer, performer and orchestrator. His shows include Octet, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Score, Book, and Orchestrations), Ghost Quartet, Preludes, Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, Three Pianos, All Hands, Beardo, Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, The Sewers, Sandwich, Clown Bible and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon.
His musical adaptation of Moby Dick recently had its world premiere at American Repertory Theatre.
