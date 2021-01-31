VIDEO: On This Day, January 31- Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
Today, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to star of stage and screen, Kerry Washington!
Washington's Broadway credits include work in American Son (as well as its Netflix film adaptation) and Race.She gained wide public recognition for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal (2012-2018). For her role, she was twice nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and once for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Drama.
Her portrayal of Anita Hill in the HBO television political thriller film, Confirmation (2016), earned her a nomination for both the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film. And for her role as Mia Warren in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere (2020) she was again nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.In film, Washington is known for her roles as Della Bea Robinson in Ray (2004), as Kay in The Last King of Scotland (2006), as Alicia Masters in the live-action Fantastic Four films of 2005 and 2007, and as Broomhilda von Shaft in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained (2012). She has also starred in the independent films Our Song (2000), The Dead Girl (2006), Mother and Child (2009), Night Catches Us (2010), and American Son (2019). Time magazine included Washington in its Time 100 list of most influential people in 2014.In 2018, Forbes named her the eighth highest-paid television actress. Washington has won a Primetime Emmy Award and five NAACP Image Awards, including The President's Award.
