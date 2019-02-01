VIDEO: On This Day, February 1- Happy Birthday, Michael C. Hall!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of stage and television star, Michael C. Hall!

On stage, Michael C. Hall most recently starred off-Broadway in Will Eno's Thom Pain. He also starred in Thomas Newton in the London and New York Theatre Workshop productions of Lazarus (Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel award nominations) by David Bowie & Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove and inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.

Hall previously portrayed the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Michael Mayer from the book by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask.

He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Joneses (Drama League Award nomination) directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Marisa Tomei.

Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade; Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum.

His television credits include "Safe," "The Crown," "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall appeared in Game Night, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Christine, Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. His forthcoming films include The Torture Report and In the Shadow of the Moon. He received his MFA from NYU.

