VIDEO: On This Day, December 21: Happy Birthday, Taylor Louderman!

Dec. 21, 2018  

On this day, we're wishing a happy birthday to North Shore High's resident Queen Bee, Taylor Louderman!

Taylor Louderman currently stars as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, a role which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination. She also starring as 'Lauren' in Kinky Boots on Broadway and made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Campbell' in Bring it On: The Musical.

Television credits include: Nick Jr.'s "Sunny Day" (Blair), Wendy in NBC's Peter Pan Live, HBO's "High Maintenance." Taylor has also starred in roles off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Papermill Playhouse, and THE MUNY.

