VIDEO: On This Day, January 12- Broadway Gets A Whole Lot More BEAUTIFUL

Today we celebrate the Broadway anniversary of the hit bio-musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Story, which opened on this day in 2014.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.



She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.



Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom from being part of a chart-topping songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music. She wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Celebrate this long-running favorite with their performance from the 2015 Tony Awards!

