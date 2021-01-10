VIDEO: On This Day, December 10- THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2008, the Broadway adaptation of the classic Disney film, The Little Mermaid, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
On this day in 2008, the Broadway adaptation of the classic Disney film, The Little Mermaid, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Based on the Disney film and the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, the original Broadway company of The Little Mermaid featured Sierra Boggess as 'Ariel,' Sean Palmer as 'Prince Eric,' Norm Lewis as 'King Triton,' Tituss Burgess as 'Sebastian,' Eddie Korbich as 'Scuttle,' Jonathan Freeman as 'Grimsby,' Derrick Baskin as 'Jetsam,' Tyler Maynard as 'Flotsam,' Trevor Braun, Brian D'Addario, Cody Hanford and J.J. Singleton as 'Flounder,' and Sherie Rene Scott as 'Ursula.'
The Little Mermaid takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.
The score features the classic songs: "Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl" and the Academy Award-winning Best Original Song, "Under the Sea," composed by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and his longtime collaborator, the late Howard Ashman, as well as 10 new songs by Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. The book for the new musical is by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
SPAMALOT Film Adaptation Acquired by Paramount Pictures
The previously announced upcoming Spamalot movie has been acquired by Paramount Pictures. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical was previously s...
BWW Flashback: Relive David Bowie's LAZARUS- Streaming This Weekend!
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Wayne Brady is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
Wayne Brady is the latest Broadway star to join Seth Rudetsky on The Seth Concert Series!...