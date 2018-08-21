VIDEO: On This Day, August 21- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1983, the original Broadway production Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein's La Cage Aux Folles opened at the Palace Theatre!

After twenty years of un-wedded bliss Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better-or-worse get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician.

Further complicating the situation is the 'family business': Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the "star" performer 'Zaza'. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results. With a French flair, 'La Cage' celebrates "love is love is love", romance, and being true to who you really are.

La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by the same name, and a precursor to the popular film The Birdcage. The show is one of Broadway's biggest hits, boasting multiple revivals and beautiful musical numbers including "I Am What I Am" and "The Best of Times".

Celebrate the historic original production of this timeless musical with their performance from the 1984 Tony Awards!

