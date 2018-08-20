VIDEO: On This Day, August 20- WAITRESS Makes Its World Premiere at American Repertory Theater

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015, the world premiere run of the Tony-nominated musical Waitress began its world premiere run at American Repertory Theater.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Check out composer Sara Bareilles back in 2015, discussing her exciting new show with CBS Boston below!

