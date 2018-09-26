ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Star Hailey Kilgore Stars in New Music Video for 'Waiting For Life'

Sep. 26, 2018  

Shining newcomer Hailey Kilgore leads the company of Once on This Island in the her showstopping anthem 'Waiting for Life' in this new behind the scenes music video from the show's cast recording sessions! Check out the video below!

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, opened on December 3 at The Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews. The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

