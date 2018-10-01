ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Unplugs for 'The Human Heart' Performance

Oct. 1, 2018  

The company of the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island took to the Circle in the Square stage recently to perform an unplugged version of "The Human Heart," led by Darlesia Cearcy. Watch the full song below!

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, opened on December 3 at The Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews. The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Include






