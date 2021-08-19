VIDEO: Northwell Health Nurse Choir Dazzles AGT With a Performance of 'You Will Be Found!'

In this week's episode of America's Got Talent, Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, brings an inspiring performance of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

Watch the performance below!

America's Got Talent," NBC's No. 1 summer show, with fresh new faces and familiar favorites, along with the excitement, thrills and feel-good performances that viewers have come to love each season. Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell is back at the star-studded judges' table with fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel. Acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara joins as a new judge this season alongside returning judge and global fashion icon Heidi Klum. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television.

Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features an impressive array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen starred Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

A movie adaptation will be released in theaters on September 24th.