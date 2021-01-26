Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Nina West Unites Disney Legends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Week! Join host Nina West for Nina West's Disney Legends Party with guests Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara!
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 24- Happy Birthday, Daveed Diggs!
For his performance in Hamilton, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast albu...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan in Hallmark's MIX UP IN THE MEDITERRANEAN
Jeremy Jordan is returning to your screens with the all new Hallmark movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean....
VIDEO: Celebrate Chita Rivera's Birthday on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Chita Rivera's birthday celebration! An accomplished and versatile actress/singer/dancer, Chita Riv...
VIDEO: J. Harrison Ghee, Hannah Cruz, and More Perform 'My Strongest Suit' From AIDA
Brian Martin gathered some of his Broadway friends to put together a performance of My Strongest Suit from Aida! The performance is led by J. Harrison...