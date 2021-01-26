Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: Nina West Unites Disney Legends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Special guests will include Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara!

Jan. 26, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Week! Join host Nina West for Nina West's Disney Legends Party with guests Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara!

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


