VIDEO: National Theatre Will Stream TREASURE ISLAND This Week; Watch the Trailer!
The National Theatre's next streaming production will be Treasure Island!
Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure of mutiny, money and murder is brought to life on the Olivier stage, starring Patsy Ferran (Darkest Hour, God's Own Country) as Jim and Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, The Antipodes) as Long John Silver.
Treasure Island, adapted by Bryony Lavery and directed by Polly Findlay, is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 16 April. Available on demand until 23 April.
Watch the trailer below!
This production is part of The National Theatre's new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME, providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to The National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.
