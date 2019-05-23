VIDEO: Naomi Scott Sings 'Speechless' in ALADDIN Music Video

It's time to head to Agrabah! Disney has just released a special music video for the new song "Speechless" written for the live-action remake of the classic Disney film Aladdin as a collaboration between Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman) and Aladdin composer Alan Menken. Check out the music video below featuring the film's Princess Jasmine, Naomi Scott!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers.

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You