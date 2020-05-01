VIDEO: Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan and the Cast of ALICE BY HEART Sing 'Down the Hole'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The cast of MCC Theater's ALICE BY HEART has virtually recreated a song from the show! Watch the artists from the musical break out their cameras, travel back to Wonderland and perform "Down the Hole", together virtually.

The video features original Alice By Heart cast members (in order of appearance) Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Natalie Walker, Wesley Taylor, Zachary Infante, Kim Blanck, Nkeki Obe-Melekwe, Michael Hartung, Zachary Downer, Ari Groover, Heath Saunders, Catherine Ricafort, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean and Noah Galvin.

In January of 2019, MCC Theater opened their new home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in Hell's Kitchen with the world premiere production of ALICE BY HEART. Bringing the cast back together to share a song is a beautiful reminder of the community, connection and joy art can provide, as the theater industry looks ahead with plans for the future.

'Down the Hole' from Alice By Heart

Music by Duncan Sheik

Lyrics by Steven Sater

Originally directed for the stage by Jessie Nelson





