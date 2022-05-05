VIDEO: Micaela Diamond Shares How THE CHER SHOW Led to a Second Career in the Culinary World

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wise beyond her years, gifted and passionate rising Broadway star, Micaela Diamond who made her Broadway debut as 'Babe' in The Cher Show fresh out of high school! Micaela shares her journey from auditioning for the musical to booking the role of the Youngest Cher and eventually bringing the character to life eight times a week on Broadway.

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Cher Trivia' game, Micaela who made her film debut in last year's Tick Tick Boom, shares the importance of healthy body image, how female actors can advocate for themselves behind the scenes and how performing in 'The Cher Show' led to her second career in the culinary world.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the hilariously raucous new play POTUS on Broadway which they saw in previews last week! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.