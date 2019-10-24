VIDEO: Meet the Cast of the MY FAIR LADY National Tour
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, complete casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the tour will tech and launch in Syracuse, NY before officially opening at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Official Press Opening is Thursday, December 19.
Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, recently ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.
Before the show hits the road, we're getting to know the new company!
Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle:
Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins:
Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle:
Wade McCollum as Professor Zoltan Karpathy:
Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill:
The cast will also feature: Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, Mark Aldrich, Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Shavey Brown, Anne Brummel, Henry Byalikov, Mary Callanan, Jennifer Evans, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Joanna Rhinehart, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Michael Williams, and John T. Wolfe.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
Dallas Theater Center Adjusts Understudies Policy Following Cancellation & Twitter Drama
It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas Theater Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the product... (read more)
Zachary Noah Piser to Join Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN as Evan Alternate; Plus New Cast Begins Tomorrow
Zachary Noah Piser will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen on November 26, 2019 as the 'Evan alternate', playing his first performance as E... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Breaking: THE WHO'S TOMMY Will Come Back to Broadway in 2021
It was announced today that producers Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo will bring a new production of the classic rock opera The Who's Tommy back to Bro... (read more)
Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Tour Cast of BANDSTAND
Get a peek inside rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand before the company heads out for the national tour.... (read more)