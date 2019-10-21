VIDEO: Meet the Broadway-Bound Company of COMPANY!
As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company, which will open on March 22, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
While we await opening night, get to know the cast from some of their past performances!
Katrina Lenk as Bobbie
Patti LuPone as Joanne
Matt Doyle as Jamie
Etai Benson as Paul
Christopher Sieber as Harry
Jennifer Simard as Sarah
Christopher Fitzgerald as David
Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny
Terence Archie as Larry
Greg Hildreth as Peter
Claybourne Elder as Andy
Kyle Dean Massey as Theo
Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.
