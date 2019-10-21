VIDEO: Meet the Broadway-Bound Company of COMPANY!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company, which will open on March 22, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

While we await opening night, get to know the cast from some of their past performances!

Katrina Lenk as Bobbie

Patti LuPone as Joanne

Matt Doyle as Jamie

Etai Benson as Paul

Christopher Sieber as Harry

Jennifer Simard as Sarah

Christopher Fitzgerald as David

Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny

Terence Archie as Larry

Greg Hildreth as Peter

Claybourne Elder as Andy

Kyle Dean Massey as Theo

Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.





