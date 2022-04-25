VIDEO: Matthew Broderick & Harvey Fierstein Talk FUNNY GIRL, PLAZA SUITE & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein sat down with Andy Cohen on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE to discuss their current Broadway endeavors.

Broderick, who is currently starring in Plaza Suite on Broadway, discussed the A-list audience members who attended The Producers, why he was never featured alongside his wife and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, and more.

Fierstein, who wrote the book for the new Broadway revival of Funny Girl, gave his takes on some classic Broadway performances, on Mrs. Doubtfire coming to Broadway, the letter Barbra Streisand gave to Beanie Feldstein, and more.

Fierstein also discussed taking Matthew Broderick to his first gay bar during Torch Song rehearsals. Watch Fierstein discuss the story here:

During a round of "Which Broad-Way Do You Lean?" the pair REVEALED their takes on classic Broadway performances, including Barbra Streisand in Hello, Dolly!, Jennifer Holliday in Dreamgirls, Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed, and more. Watch the game here:

During a game of "Does Harvey Give a Damn?," Fierstein gave his takes on Kim Kardashian, Take Me Out on Broadway, Pamela Anderson in Chicago, Hacks on HBO Max, Barbra Streisand's letter to Beanie Feldstein, and whether he cares about Mrs. Doubtfire coming to Broadway. Watch here:

Broderick also gave a look inside his relationship with his Plaza Suite co-star and wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, during a game of "Plaza Sweet on Her." Watch the game here:

During THE AFTER Show, the pair took audience questions, including Fierstein discussing being cast as Robin Williams brother in Mrs. Doubtfire and Broderick talking about his dressing room at The Producers. Watch THE AFTER Show here: