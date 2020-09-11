VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Urges People to 'Get Out The Vote'
Patinkin shared on Twitter: 'I’m so nervous about this election I’m making my own damn campaign videos.'
Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter, urging people to get involved with the upcoming election. He shared, "I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV".
Check out the tweet with the video below:
I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV pic.twitter.com/Qm1btSYtNN- Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 11, 2020
For more information visit: https://indivisible.org/
