Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Urges People to 'Get Out The Vote'

Article Pixel

Patinkin shared on Twitter: 'I’m so nervous about this election I’m making my own damn campaign videos.'

Sep. 11, 2020  

Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter, urging people to get involved with the upcoming election. He shared, "I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV".

Check out the tweet with the video below:

For more information visit: https://indivisible.org/

https://front.moveon.org/

https://swingleft.org/


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You