Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Listen to Act 2 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets

Article Pixel

You Can Now Listen to Act I and Act II of HAMILTON, Acted Out by the Muppets

Jul. 27, 2020  

Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act 2 of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!

Listen below!

Downes tweeted:

VIDEO: Listen to Act 2 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You