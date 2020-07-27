Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Listen to Act 2 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
You Can Now Listen to Act I and Act II of HAMILTON, Acted Out by the Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act 2 of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!
Listen below!
Downes tweeted:
Happy Muppet Monday Fam!!! Celebrate with Act 2 of @HamiltonMusical but it's @TheMuppets- Ricky Downes III (@RickyDownesIII) July 27, 2020
Why? Because @Lin_Manuel and @KermitTheFrog deserve TWICE the amount of YouTube parody tributes!!!https://t.co/5S1PdOfdyG
