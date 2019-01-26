VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up With Danny Rivera For Impromptu #Ham4Ham in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda has dropped an impromptu digital #Ham4Ham on the second to last day of performances of Hamilton in Puerto Rico.

Miranda teamed up with Danny Rivera for a rendition of "En Mi Viejo San Juan."

Hamilton began performances at the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11 and plays through January 27, 2019, starring Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the HAMILTON engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of HAMILTON Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

