VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Writing Music for ENCANTO

Fresh off of the release of his directorial debut in tick, tick...BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda has written eight new songs for Disney's latest animated film, Encanto!

BroadwayWorld caught up with Miranda to discuss creating music for film, his experiences writing Moana backstage at Hamilton, and more!

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of "Encanto," as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film's production. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" opens in theaters November 24, 2021.