VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Special Appearance During New York-Presbyterian Hospital Staff Briefing

Every morning, NewYork-Presbyterian Executive Vice President and COO Dr. Laura Forese provides a live video briefing to the hospital system's more than 47,000 employees. This morning's briefing featured a special guest at the end - a recorded video message from Lin-Manuel Miranda thanking the hospital system's health care workers for their heroic efforts on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Watch the video below!

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospital campuses across the Greater New York area, more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services. NewYork-Presbyterian's 47,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world. NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals are not for profit and provide more than $1 billion in benefits every year to the community, including medical care, school-based health clinics and support for more than 300 community programs and activities.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You