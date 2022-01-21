VIDEO: Liam Forde Releases Debut Single 'When My World's in Tune'

BALLYHOO MUSIC has announced the debut single from pop/jazz vocalist and songwriter Liam Forde, "When My World's in Tune," today, Friday, January 21. This will help launch Great to Be Here, his debut album of original pop/jazz songs due on Friday, March 25. That evening, Forde will celebrate the album with a concert at New York's Rockwood Music Hall (196 Allen Street). Tickets, which are $20, are available at RockwoodMusicHall.com. Great to Be Here is produced by Zach Eldridge and engineered by Grammy Award nominee Geoff Countryman (Patti LaBelle, Wu-Tang Clan, Dr. Luke). For album updates, follow him on Instagram @Liam.Forde.Music and at Liam-Forde.com. Stream the new song at LiamForde.hearnow.com.

A special music video for "When My World's in Tune," recorded at the legendary Players Club has been released. The video is directed by Richard Cerato.

Watch below!

Forde credits the inspiration for "When My World's in Tune," to Michel Legrand, the iconic Oscar and Grammy-winning French composer, perhaps best known for the score to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. "Legrand is one of my biggest influences," says Forde. "When I first heard his piece 'Quand ça balance,' it felt like my theme song. It translates to 'When it swings.' It's about the love of jazz and its ability to send the performer or listener into an ecstatic otherworldly dimension. My song "When My World's in Tune," in addition to much of the new album, is about feeling out of tune with the world around me. I wanted the opening song on the record to be about the opposite: when I feel focused, confident, and like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

"The energy, jazzy rhythms and melodies of this song are intended to conjure New York City's frenetic sophistication," he continues. "Then we came up with a cool horn lick and "When My World's in Tune" was born. It has now replaced 'Quand ça balance' as my new theme song."

Forde's upcoming album Great to Be Here features original songs that blend cosmopolitan chamber pop and a vintage vibe with contemporary influences like Jon Batiste, Lake Street Dive, and Ben Folds. Forde's authentic points of view create something fresh while drawing from a decidedly 1960s soundscape that by turns encompasses the dry wit of Noël Coward, the infectious rhythms of Stevie Wonder, and the dramatic sweep of classic Hollywood soundtracks.

"When My World's in Tune" has music and lyrics by Liam Forde. The arrangement is by Forde and the album's producer, Zach Eldridge.

Liam Forde is a New York-based singer and songwriter who has already received numerous press accolades. In The Wall Street Journal, Will Friedwald raved "the boy wonder never fails to find precisely the right note." Peter Marks in The Washington Post praised Liam's "breakout performance." According to Nitelife Exchange, "Forde has taken the community by storm."

Forde has been the recipient of many honors, including the Bistro Award for "Performer on the Rise," the Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Male Vocalist," the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award, and a Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Performance." In addition to headlining shows in London, he has performed concerts in Paris at L'Auguste Théâtre, Café Universel, and Le Carré Parisien.