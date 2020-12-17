VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'O Holy Night' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Tony and GRAMMY winning superstar Leslie Odom Jr. brings the holiday cheer with this song from "The Christmas Album," his new project that reimagines a host of holiday favorites.

Watch the performance on "The Late Show" below!

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr. starred on Broadway as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton."

He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater ; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

Cuba Gooding On the small screen, Odom, Jr. is best ­known for his portrayal of 'Sam Strickland' in the NBC musical series, "Smash," and his recurring role as 'Reverend Curtis Scott' on "Law & Order: SVU." He's also appeared in episodes of "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Grey's Anatomy," "House of Lies," "Vanished" and "CSI: Miami." On the big screen he starred in the 2012 film, "Red Tails," opposite Terrence Howard Jr., and David Oyelowo

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.