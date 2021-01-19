VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Met His Wife Through Billy Porter

Click Here for More Articles on One Night in Miami

Leslie Odom Jr. talks about working with his wife, Nicolette Robinson, on camera, and shares the story of how they met.

They were introduced by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter, who was Odom's "most well-dressed professor" at Carnegie Mellon University.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Odom Jr. also talked to Kelly and Ryan about his film, "One Night in Miami," in which he plays legendary singer Sam Cooke. Watch that clip here.

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Odom Jr. is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

He originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.