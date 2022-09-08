Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig Star in KNIVES OUT Sequel Teaser Trailer

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released on Netflix December 23.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to Knives Out, featuring Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released in select theaters on a to be announced date and globally on Netflix December 23. The film will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this Saturday, September 10.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out," says writer-director-producer Rian Johnson of the new film.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center.

Daniel Craig gained international fame playing the secret agent James Bond in the film series, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and in four further instalments, up to No Time to Die (2021). Craig has been seen on Broadway in A Steady Rain, Betrayal, and Macbeth. He was also seen in a 2016 Off-Broadway production of Othello.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

