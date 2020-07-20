VIDEO: Laurissa Romain Releases New Song 'All I Need'

Laurissa Romain , aka Lala, released her latest song "All I Need", which will be available for streaming on all platforms August 7, 2020. "All I Need" is performed by Lala, Co-Written & Produced by Dan McEntee.

Watch below!

Laurissa 'Lala' Romain Guest Starred in The 2nd Season of the hit Netflix Series, "The Politician" as Susan, starring Ben Platt, Gwyenth Paltrow, Rahne Jones, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Joe Carroll, Bette Midler, Theo Germaine, Judith Light, David Corenswet.

Most recently, she was Nominated for Best Lead Actress in the Short Film, "You Were Always" Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt, in the NICE International Film Festival 2020.

She portrays Brenda Travis in the upcoming Spike Lee Civil Rights Film, "Son of the South" starring Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Dennehy and Cedric the Entertainer.

Laurissa is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, and Native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen and has been working since she was a young child appearing in the entire 3-year run in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana, Directed by Bartlet Sher, starring Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot.

Her other film work includes, Chris Rock's "Top Five" as Grace, starring Rosario Dawson and Television work includes TBS' "Are We There Yet", Directed by Alfonso Riberio, Starring Terry Crews.

Her most recent stage work includes, "Oswald the Musical" , The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th" as Melanie Quirke and as Vanessa in The GR42 Sings Music of "In The Heights" celebrating the music of Lin Manuel Miranda.

Other concert work includes, Broadway Sessions, Rockers on Broadway, Broadway Sings Alanis and Holiday Harmony.

You can find her on all social media platforms @inthelandoflala

and more information on her website www.inthelandoflala.com

