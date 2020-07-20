VIDEO: Laurissa Romain Releases New Song 'All I Need'
Laurissa Romain , aka Lala, released her latest song "All I Need", which will be available for streaming on all platforms August 7, 2020. "All I Need" is performed by Lala, Co-Written & Produced by Dan McEntee.
Laurissa 'Lala' Romain Guest Starred in The 2nd Season of the hit Netflix Series, "The Politician" as Susan, starring Ben Platt, Gwyenth Paltrow, Rahne Jones, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Joe Carroll, Bette Midler, Theo Germaine, Judith Light, David Corenswet.
Most recently, she was Nominated for Best Lead Actress in the Short Film, "You Were Always" Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt, in the NICE International Film Festival 2020.
She portrays Brenda Travis in the upcoming Spike Lee Civil Rights Film, "Son of the South" starring Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Dennehy and Cedric the Entertainer.
Laurissa is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, and Native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen and has been working since she was a young child appearing in the entire 3-year run in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana, Directed by Bartlet Sher, starring Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot.
Her other film work includes, Chris Rock's "Top Five" as Grace, starring Rosario Dawson and Television work includes TBS' "Are We There Yet", Directed by Alfonso Riberio, Starring Terry Crews.
Her most recent stage work includes, "Oswald the Musical" , The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th" as Melanie Quirke and as Vanessa in The GR42 Sings Music of "In The Heights" celebrating the music of Lin Manuel Miranda.
Other concert work includes, Broadway Sessions, Rockers on Broadway, Broadway Sings Alanis and Holiday Harmony.
You can find her on all social media platforms @inthelandoflala
and more information on her website www.inthelandoflala.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...