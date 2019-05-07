VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf Talks Playing a Parallel Universe Hilary Clinton

HILLARY AND CLINTON
Laurie Metcalf was a guest on last night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about the Broadway show she stars in, "Hillary and Clinton.

Metcalf, who is nominated for a Tony for playing Hillary Clinton, told Fallon about how lucky she feels, saying, "I'm thanking my lucky stars that I get to work with incredible people at the top of their game year after year. There's nothing better for a theatre actor than to be on Broadway and to get nominated for a Tony."

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States against Barack (James). Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.

