VIDEO: Lauren Patten and a Global Chorus Perform 'Light' From NEXT TO NORMAL

The performance also features Tom Kitt's three children Michael, Julie and Charlie Kitt

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Directed by Jason Moore and hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ashley Park , the benefit featured performances and appearances by Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, LaChanze, Cameron Crowe, Tony Goldwyn, Celia Rose Gooding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Patten, Alice Ripley, Carole Rothman, Emily Skinner, Adrienne Warren and Bess Wohl. The evening celebrated Angela Sun's steadfast commitment as a member of the Second Stage Board for a decade and her avid support of the arts and education, and Tom Kitt's indelible impact on American musical theatre and Second Stage's deeply meaningful and revered collaboration with him on Superhero and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal.

The evening concluded with a finale performance of "Light" from Next to Normal. Over the past few weeks, Second Stage crowdsourced the many Tom Kitt fans from around the world to accompany Lauren Patten, along with Tom's three children Michael, Julie and Charlie Kitt, for the special performance. They received videos from all over the globe, including the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and the UK and compiled the video as a dedication to Tom and Angela.

