VIDEO: Laura Osnes Shares Her ANYTHING GOES Memories for Roundabout Off-Script

Apr. 20, 2020  

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Tony-nominee Laura Osnes is sharing some favorite memories of working with Sutton Foster, dancing with Colin Donnell, and more!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

