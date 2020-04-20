VIDEO: Laura Osnes Shares Her ANYTHING GOES Memories for Roundabout Off-Script

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Tony-nominee Laura Osnes is sharing some favorite memories of working with Sutton Foster, dancing with Colin Donnell, and more!

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!





