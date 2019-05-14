VIDEO: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Goes Behind the Scenes of Broadway's KING KONG

On Tuesday's episode of Broadway Week on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ryan goes behind the scenes of Broadway's "King Kong." He sits down with the show's star Christani Pitts, works with the 'King's Company' puppeteers, and even gets up close and personal with Kong himself!

Watch the segment below!

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Over the years, "Live" has hosted a multitude of performances from hit Broadway shows; and this year, "Live" dedicated a full week to New York City's iconic theater scene, spotlighting a different Tony Award-nominated musical each day.

Tomorrow, George Salazar performs "Michael in the Bathroom" from the viral musical sensation "Be More Chill."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You