Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Villa-Lobos's “Bachianas Brasileiras” No. 1 (Preludio)
Cellists Gautier Capuçon, Evelyn De Silva-Maisky, Zlatomir Fung, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Mischa Maisky, Alisa Weilerstein, and Clive Gillinson perform the Preludio from Villa-Lobos's "Bachianas brasileiras" No. 1 during Live with Carnegie Hall on May 21, 2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
VIDEO: Watch A CAPITOL FOURTH with Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renee Fleming and More!
A Capitol Fourth will present a virtual version of its annual concert, in honor of its 40th anniversary. This year's show is co-hosted by John Stamos ...