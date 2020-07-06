Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Villa-Lobos's “Bachianas Brasileiras” No. 1 (Preludio)

Jul. 6, 2020  
Cellists Gautier Capuçon, Evelyn De Silva-Maisky, Zlatomir Fung, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Mischa Maisky, Alisa Weilerstein, and Clive Gillinson perform the Preludio from Villa-Lobos's "Bachianas brasileiras" No. 1 during Live with Carnegie Hall on May 21, 2020.
