VIDEO: LES MISERABLES- The Staged Concert Returns to the West End!

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert made its triumphant return to the Sondheim Theatre on 20 May 2021! Check out their joyful first curtain call here, featuring a speech from the show's Jean Valjean, Jon Robyns.

'Welcome back to the West End!'



.@JRobyns delivers a speech from the reopening of @lesmisofficial: pic.twitter.com/ZsNQIs75in - WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) May 20, 2021

The principal cast of Les Miserables features Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Public excitement for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert, which originally had a sell-out season at the Gielgud in August 2019, has been exceptional. Due to extraordinary public demand the last run of the show in December 2020 sold out within twenty-four hours and was extended twice as a result. Sadly, after the Government's updated Covid-19 restrictions the show had to be suspended after only 10 performances.

This spectacular production has a Company of over 50 actors and musicians drawn from the acclaimed West End and National Tour Companies of Les Misérables and will initially play to a 50% seating capacity with strict Covid safety measures in place. Social distancing will be followed front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the building. The Theatre will move to full capacity as soon as the Government allows for it.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, projections by Finn Ross, sound by Mick Potter, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The critically acclaimed new full production of Les Misérables which opened in January 2020 is planned to re-open at the Sondheim Theatre on 25 September 2021. Obtaining Government backed contingency insurance to protect against further unscheduled closures remains a priority. All plans for the re-openings are in accordance with the Government's latest directives and therefore subject to change.

